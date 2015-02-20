PARIS Feb 20 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that major changes were needed to a Greek proposal on extending its bailout agreement with Europe before the German parliament could approve it.

"There is a need for significant improvements in the substance of what is being discussed so that we can vote on it in the German Bundestag, for example next week," Merkel said during a press conference with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.

Merkel added that all euro zone countries had the goal of keeping Greece in the single currency bloc. (Writing by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber)