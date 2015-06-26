BRUSSELS, June 26 German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday to accept a "generous" offer from his country's creditors, saying it was now up to Athens to take a step in the direction of its euro zone partners.

"We have taken a step towards Greece," Merkel said at a news conference in Brussels. "Now it is up to the Greek side to take a similar step."

(Writing by Noah Barkin and Paul Carrel)