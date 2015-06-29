Five Point Holdings rises 10 pct in debut
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
BERLIN, June 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel played down prospects of a breakthrough with Greece in the coming days, but said she stood ready to restart talks with the government in Athens after a planned referendum on Sunday.
Speaking on Monday after a meeting of German party and parliamentary leaders in the Chancellery, Merkel also criticised the government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for failing to compromise with its euro zone partners after receiving what she called a "generous" offer.
Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, standing alongside Merkel, said if Greeks voted against the bailout offer on Sunday, it would be a clear vote against staying in the euro. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin)
AMSTERDAM, May 10 A Dutch court said on Wednesday it will convene on May 22 to hear hedge fund Elliott Advisors' request for an investigation into possible mismanagement at Dutch paint-maker Akzo Nobel.