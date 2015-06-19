BERLIN, June 19 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Friday that the European Union's summit meeting on Monday would
only be able to make decisions if there is a basis presented for
decisions.
She also said that it is important to stick to the principle
that the three institutions, the EU, the European Central Bank
and the International Monetary Fund, must first reach an
agreement with Greece.
"If there is no basis for decisions by Monday, then the
meeting will only be an advisory summit," she said in a speech
in Berlin. "The meeting can only make decisions if there is a
basis for decisions."
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)