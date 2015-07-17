BERLIN, July 17 Chancellor Angela Merkel warned
of chaos on Friday if German lawmakers do not give her
government backing to start negotiations on a third bailout
programme for Greece.
"Do the advantages of Monday's result outweigh the
disadvantages. My answer is a completely convinced 'yes',"
Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, with
reference to a deal for further aid.
"The alternative to this agreement would not be a 'time-out'
from the euro ... but rather predictable chaos," she added.
The Bundestag is expected give the government the backing it
is seeking in a vote following Friday's debate, at which Merkel
was the first speaker.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)