UPDATE 2-INC Research to buy inVentiv in latest contract medical research deal
* INC shares up 5.4 percent in premarket trading (Adds details, background)
BERLIN Aug 12 Germany's Finance Ministry has criticised a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreed between Greece and its international lenders as showing "no full clarity on the direction of policies".
In a two-page paper entitled "preliminary check of MoU" that was sent to officials in Brussels on Wednesday, the ministry describes Greek reform plans on debt sustainability and privatisations as "not yet compliant".
Earlier in the day, the MOU was welcomed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman as a "substantial result" which went in the "right direction". The economy ministry also had a positive view on the Greek reform plans, an official in the ministry said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)
* INC shares up 5.4 percent in premarket trading (Adds details, background)
May 10 Lemonade Inc, a tech-driven insurance startup that promises renters and homeowners insurance in as little as 90 seconds and payment of claims in 3 minutes, has won approval from California regulators to sell policies in the state, the company said.