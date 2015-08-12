BERLIN Aug 12 Germany's Finance Ministry has
criticised a draft agreement between Greece and its
international lenders as showing "no full clarity on the
direction of policies", in a sign of persistent divisions in the
German government over the bailout and Greek reform plans.
By contrast, the Economy Ministry took a positive view on
the memorandum of understanding (MoU), an official in the
ministry said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman
welcomed the MoU as a "substantial result" which went in the
"right direction". The conflicting messages highlight the
tensions within Merkel's coalition government on Greece.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a member of Merkel's
conservatives, has taken a hawkish stance throughout
negotiations on the bailout and has made clear his preferred
solution is a Greek exit from the single currency bloc.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel is vice chancellor and
leader of the Social Democrats, junior partner in the ruling
coalition.
While Gabriel has switched from espousing an end to
austerity policies demanded by the country's creditors to
accusing Greeks of tearing down bridges to Europe, he has
generally sounded less hawkish than Schaeuble.
The MoU lists a range of measures that the Greek government
must implement in order to obtain a new three-year bailout
programme that is expected to total roughly 85 billion euros.
In a two-page paper entitled "preliminary check of MoU", the
Finance Ministry described Greek reform plans on debt
sustainability and privatisations as "not yet compliant".
A Finance Ministry spokesman said Berlin was not rejecting
the bailout plan for Athens and that the ministry had simply
raised questions about the MoU.
"We have formulated questions. These are part of the
examination process, which is not yet finished," a ministry
spokesman said, adding that the questions were for discussion by
euro zone finance ministers, who are expected to meet on Friday.
