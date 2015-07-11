(Adds sources on origins of paper)
By Tom Körkemeier and Andreas Rinke
BRUSSELS, July 11 The German government has
argued that Greece could take a five-year "time-out" from the
euro zone and have some of its debts written off if Athens fails
to improve proposals it has made for a bailout.
In a paper reviewing an offer of reforms from the Greek
government in return for a three-year loan, Finance Ministry
officials said the plan lacked "paramount important reform
areas" and wrote: "We need a better sustainable solution."
The paper, seen by Reuters and first reported by Germany's
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, offered "two avenues":
either tighter conditions binding the Greek government to its
new promises or a temporary exit from the euro.
Sources in the ruling left-right coalition in Berlin said
the paper was drawn up after discussions among conservative
Chancellor Angela Merkel, her centre-left deputy Sigmar Gabriel
and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. They stressed that the
preferred option was for Greece to reform and keep the euro.
Schaeuble told euro zone peers at a crisis meeting in
Brussels on Saturday that leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras had to do more to persuade Berlin to open negotiations
on a new loan. But several sources familiar with the talks said
Schaeuble did not raise the option of "Grexit" at the table.
The ministry paper cited three things Greece could do to
improve its offer "rapidly and significantly" with the support
of parliament:
- Place companies and other assets to be privatised into an
independent trust committed to selling them and using the
proceeds to pay off national debt. Euro zone officials said
Schaeuble did raise this idea in the meeting on Saturday.
- Reform the public administration under the supervision of
the European Commission.
- Legislate for automatic cuts in government spending if
budget deficit targets are missed.
The alternative to a credible plan from Athens, the paper's
authors wrote, was: "Greece should be offered swift negotiations
on a time-out from the euro zone, with possible debt
restructuring if necessary in a Paris Club-like format over at
least the next five years."
Schaeuble said on Friday that Greece needed a debt "haircut"
but such write-downs were illegal within the euro zone. He left
unspoken the solution to the conundrum.
The Paris Club is a forum for restructuring sovereign debts.
The paper noted that this would allow writeoffs of the nominal
value of Greek debts to euro zone governments - something that
is not permitted as long as Athens is also in the euro zone.
Greece, the paper said, would remain in the European Union
and be provided technical and humanitarian assistance.
An EU official dismissed the suggestion of a temporary exit
from the euro as a suggestion that had been floated in the past
and dismissed as legally and economically unworkable.
