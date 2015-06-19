BERLIN, June 19 Germany's focus is on making
sure that Athens implements the necessary reforms so that its
lenders can release the final funds from Greece's current
bailout programme, a government spokesman said on Friday.
Asked whether a Greek debt restructuring was on the table,
Steffen Seibert said: "The three institutions continue to talk
with Greece about a successful completion of the second
programme."
He added that the focus was on Greece carrying out the
measures that it agreed to with the three institutions on
February 20, which would enable the payment of the last tranche
of aid from the current programme to be paid out.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Caroline Copley; Editing by
Gareth Jones)