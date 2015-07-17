BERLIN, July 17 A total of 60 members of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives voted against starting
negotiations on a third bailout programme for Greece,
parliamentary figures showed on Friday.
The number of rebels more than doubled from a vote in
February, when parliament extended a second bailout package,
dealing a blow to Merkel and highlighting the strength of
grassroots opposition to funnelling further aid to Athens.
A total of 241 conservative lawmakers voted in favour of
starting negotiations in Friday's vote and there were five
abstentions.
