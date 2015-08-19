BERLIN Aug 19 A total of 63 members of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives voted against a third
bailout for Greece, parliamentary figures showed on Wednesday
and a further three abstained.
Overall, a total of 454 lawmakers voted in favour of the 86
billion euro package -- Greece's third in the last five years --
with 113 'no' votes and 18 abstentions.
Last month, a record 65 lawmakers from the conservative camp
had broken ranks and refused to back the start of bailout talks
with 60 voting 'no' and five abstaining.
