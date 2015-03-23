BERLIN, March 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to hear from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in person about the reform plans that he has promised to present to Greece's euro zone peers soon, her spokesman said Monday ahead of their talks in Berlin.

"Of course it's interesting for the chancellor to her from the Greek prime minister's mouth what his ideas are," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference. The two leaders were scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Monday.

Seibert said Tsipras' list of reform proposals would be given to the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, not to individual governments, noting that the meeting between Merkel and Tsipras could not replace a solution within the Eurogroup.

He confirmed media reports that Merkel had received a letter from Tsipras some days ago but he declined to comment on the content. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michael Nienaber)