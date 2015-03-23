BERLIN, March 23 Germany sees all partners in Europe as its equals despite having the largest economy and wants good relations with all of them including Greece, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday after talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

"Although there are 80 million people living in Germany and we are the biggest economy in the European Union, this Europe is built on the principle that each country is equally important - no matter how many residents it has," Merkel said.

