BERLIN, March 11 Germany dismissed on Wednesday
Greek demands to pay World War Two reparations after leftist
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused Berlin of using legal
tricks to avoid paying compensation for the Nazi occupation of
his country.
"It is our firm belief that questions of reparations and
compensation have been legally and politically resolved," said
Steffen Seibert, the spokesman for German Chancellor Angela
Merkel.
"We should concentrate on current issues and, hopefully what
will be a good future," he added.
A spokesman for the finance ministry said there was no reason
to hold talks with the Greek government about reparations and
that the demands were a distraction from the serious financial
issues facing Greece.
