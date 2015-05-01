BERLIN May 1 German President Joachim Gauck
expressed support on Friday for Athens' demands for reparations
for the Nazi occupation of Greece in World War Two, even though
the government in Berlin has repeatedly rejected the claims.
Gauck, who has little real power in Germany but a penchant
for defying convention, said in an interview to be published in
Saturday's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that Germany should
consider its historical responsibility to Greece.
"We are not only people who are living in this day and age
but we're also the descendants of those who left behind a trail
of destruction in Europe during World War Two -- in Greece,
among other places, where we shamefully knew little about it for
so long," Gauck said.
"It's the right thing to do for a history-conscious country
like ours to consider what possibilities there might be for
reparations."
Greece's demand for 278.7 billion euros ($312 billion) in
reparations for the brutal Nazi occupation have mostly fallen on
deaf ears, but some legal experts say it may have a case.
Many in Greece blame Germany, their biggest creditor, for
the tough austerity measures and record unemployment that have
followed from two international bailouts totalling 240 billion
euros.
Last month, economy minister and vice-chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel called the demand "stupid".
Gabriel said Greece wanted to squeeze some leeway out of its
euro zone partners as they set conditions for further financial
aid to help Greece avoid bankruptcy.
"And this leeway has absolutely nothing to do with World War
Two or reparation payments," he said.
German officials have previously argued that Germany has
already honoured its obligations, not least with a 115 million
deutsche mark payment to Greece in 1960.
Gauck, a former East German pastor, recently caused a stir
by condemning the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman
Turkish forces a century ago as "genocide", a term that the
Berlin government had long rejected. Turkey denies the charge.
