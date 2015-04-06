ATHENS, April 6 Greece's deputy finance minister
said on Monday Germany owes Greece nearly 279 billion euros
($305.17 billion) in reparations for the Nazi occupation of the
country.
Greek governments and also private citizens have pushed for
war damages from Germany for decades but the Greek government
has never officially quantified its reparation claims.
A parliamentary panel set up by Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras's government started work last week, seeking to claim
German debts, including war reparations, as well as the
repayment of a so-called occupation loan that Nazi Germany
forced the Bank of Greece to make and the return of stolen
archaeological treasures.
Speaking at parliamentary committee, Deputy Finance Minister
Dimitris Mardas said Berlin owed Athens 278.7 billion euros,
according to calculations by the country's General Accounting
Office. The occupation loan amounts to 10.3 billion euros.
The campaign for compensation has gained momentum in the
past few years as Greeks have suffered hardship under austerity
measures imposed by the European Union and International
Monetary Fund in exchange for bailouts totalling 240 billion
euros to save Greece from bankruptcy.
Tsipras has frequently blamed Germany for the hardship
stemming from the imposition of austerity. He has angered Berlin
by threatening to push for reparations in the middle of talks to
unlock aid for Greece.
Germany has repeatedly rejected Greece's claims and says it
has honoured its obligations, including a 115 million
deutschmark payment to Greece in 1960.
($1 = 0.9142 euros)
