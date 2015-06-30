BERLIN, June 30 There is little risk of
contagion from the Greek debt crisis for the German financial
system, Germany's deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.
"The risks from the latest development in Greece are
significant for Greece but there are hardly any significant
channels of contagion for the German financial system anymore,"
Thomas Steffen said in a statement after a meeting of the
country's financial stability committee.
"So we consider the risks to be small," he added.
The financial committee discussed risks on financial
markets, including reactions caused by the situation in Greece,
a statement from the German finance ministry said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)