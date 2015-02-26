BERLIN Feb 26 Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble told
a meeting of conservatives lawmakers on Thursday that recent
remarks by the Greek finance minister had strained European
solidarity and that a bailout extension for Athens could be
ditched if the country failed to stick to its promises,
according to participants.
The German finance minister met lawmakers from Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservative bloc to prepare for Friday's vote
in the Bundestag on extending the Greek bailout in return for a
new package of reform commitments by the new leftist-led
government of Alexis Tsipras.
Lawmakers speaking on condition of anonymity said Schaeuble
said Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis "strains the
solidarity of European partners" in interviews where he has
resurrected talk of a debt haircut for Greece and cast doubt on
its ability to repay its international debts.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing
by Noah Barkin)