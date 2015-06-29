Five Point Holdings rises 10 pct in debut
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
BERLIN, June 29 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Monday played down the impact of the end of the Greek aid programme, saying in a letter to German lawmakers that it would have only a limited impact on other states.
"With Greece having ended the talks, the aid programme will now come to an end on 30 June 2015. The effects of that on other countries are limited," Schaeuble wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.
He also said the impact of a Greek default on the German budget would be spread over many years, adding that the financial challenges associated with that would not endanger Berlin's aim to achieve balanced budgets for the foreseeable future. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
AMSTERDAM, May 10 A Dutch court said on Wednesday it will convene on May 22 to hear hedge fund Elliott Advisors' request for an investigation into possible mismanagement at Dutch paint-maker Akzo Nobel.