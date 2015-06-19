LUXEMBOURG, June 19 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he was not optimistic that
Greece would shift its position on reforms in time for a meeting
of euro zone leaders on Monday.
"We have to wait and see what and whether something happens
in Greece by Monday," Schaeuble told reporters at the end of a
meeting of European finance ministers in Luxembourg which
delivered no breakthrough on Greece.
"But I'm not sure I'll be able to announce anything
sensational or new on Monday," he added, sounding very downbeat.
"The situation is not very pleasing, but the situation is
what it is," Schaeuble said.
