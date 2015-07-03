BERLIN, July 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said in a newspaper interview that he expected any
talks with Greece on an aid-for-reforms deal to be "very
difficult" after Sunday's Greek referendum.
"Greece needs reforms. But I already know now: These would
be very difficult negotiations," Schaeuble told German daily
Bild in an interview, according to excerpts published on Friday.
Schaeuble added that the situation in Greece had "worsened
significantly" in the last weeks.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Noah Barkin)