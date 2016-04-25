BERLIN, April 25 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday it was still unclear whether
international lenders and Greece would meet this week to discuss
Athens' progress in implementing reforms as agreed in its third
bailout programme last year.
"I don't know whether we'll meet on Thursday. We're still
working on it," Schaeuble said during a panel discussion in
Berlin.
The head of euro zone finance ministers said on Friday
Greece should prepare a package of additional measures to
guarantee it will reach fiscal targets agreed with international
lenders to conclude the bailout reform review.
