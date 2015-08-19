BERLIN Aug 19 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said there was no guarantee that Greece's third
bailout would work, but stressed it would be irresponsible not
to give the indebted nation the opportunity for a new start.
"Of course, after the experience of the last years and
months there is no guarantee that everything will work and it is
permissible to have doubts," Schaeuble told German lawmakers on
Wednesday ahead of a vote on the bailout package.
"But in view of the fact that the Greek parliament has
already passed a large part of the measures it would be
irresponsible not to use the opportunity for a new start in
Greece," he added.
German lawmakers are expected to vote overwhelmingly in
favour of Greece's third bailout on Wednesday, even though
Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a rebellion in her own party
ranks that suggests she cannot ask parliament to help Athens
again.
