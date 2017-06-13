BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday he was confident that Greece and its
international lenders will reach a compromise deal this week, a
step that would unleash more loans for Athens.
"We'll manage it on Thursday. You'll see," Schaeuble said
during a panel discussion in Berlin.
Officials have said euro zone finance ministers and the
International Monetary Fund are likely to strike a compromise on
Greece on Thursday, paving the way for new loans for Athens
while leaving the contentious debt relief issue for later.
IMF head Christine Lagarde suggested a plan last week under
which the Fund would join the Greek bailout now, because Athens
is delivering on agreed reforms, but would not disburse any IMF
money until the euro zone clarifies what debt relief it can
offer Greece.
