BERLIN Feb 16 Germany's Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a radio interview that he was not
very optimistic that Greece and its euro zone peers would reach
a debt agreement in talks on Monday.
Asked if the finance ministers will find a solution for the
Greek debt problems in their negotiations on Monday, Schaeuble
said: "From what I've heard about the technical talks over the
weekend, I'm very sceptical, but we will get a report today and
then we'll see."
Schaeuble said that Germany did not want a Greek exit from
the euro zone, but that the new government in Athens had to
fulfil "the minimum of the claims".
Greece's finance minister meets his euro zone peers and ECB
President Mario Draghi on Monday to discuss how to proceed with
his country's bailout programme, which runs out on Feb. 28.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Kim Coghill)