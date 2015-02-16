BERLIN Feb 16 Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a radio interview that he was not very optimistic that Greece and its euro zone peers would reach a debt agreement in talks on Monday.

Asked if the finance ministers will find a solution for the Greek debt problems in their negotiations on Monday, Schaeuble said: "From what I've heard about the technical talks over the weekend, I'm very sceptical, but we will get a report today and then we'll see."

Schaeuble said that Germany did not want a Greek exit from the euro zone, but that the new government in Athens had to fulfil "the minimum of the claims".

Greece's finance minister meets his euro zone peers and ECB President Mario Draghi on Monday to discuss how to proceed with his country's bailout programme, which runs out on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Kim Coghill)