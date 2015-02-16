* Athens behaving "quite irresponsibly", minister says
* Schaeuble against deal "just for the sake of a compromise"
(Adds more Schaeuble quotes, Austrian finance minister)
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Feb 16 Germany's Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a radio interview on Monday that he
was not very optimistic that Greece and its euro zone partners
would reach a debt agreement at a meeting in Brussels later in
the day.
Asked if the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers would
find a solution for Greece's debt problems, Schaeuble told
Deutschlandfunk: "From what I've heard about the technical talks
over the weekend, I'm very sceptical, but we will get a report
today and then we'll see."
Schaeuble said Germany did not want Greece ot leave the euro
zone, but that the new government in Athens had to fulfil the
core conditions of its bailout programme and that it was not
about finding a compromise deal "just for the sake of a
compromise".
"The problem is that Greece has lived beyond its means for a
long time and that nobody wants to give Greece money anymore
without guarantees," Schaeuble said, noting that Athens had to
stick to agreed reforms to become competitive.
Schaeuble added that the new Greek government was behaving
"quite irresponsibly" right now and that it was no help to
insult others who have supported the country in the past.
A Greek leftist newspaper close to the ruling party in
Athens published a cartoon last week which showed Schaeuble in a
Nazi uniform. He is quoted saying "we insist on soap from your
fat" and "we are discussing fertilizer from your ashes",
references to the fate of Jews in Nazi death camps.
In a separate interview with German broadcaster ZDF,
Austria's finance minister Hans-Joerg Schelling said the new
Greek government still appeared to be in "election mode not
working mode".
Greece's finance minister meets his euro zone peers and ECB
President Mario Draghi on Monday to discuss how to proceed with
his country's bailout programme, which runs out on Feb. 28.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)