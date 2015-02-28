BERLIN Feb 28 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a German newspaper he was sure the Greek government would be able to fulfil the conditions attached to its bailout but warned that it would receive no further aid if it did not keep its promises.

"The new Greek government has a lot of legitimacy with the population. I have confidence in the Greek government to implement the necessary measures, establish a more efficient tax administration and ultimately to fulfil the conditions," he said in an interview due to be published in Bild am Sonntag on Sunday.

"We made a clear agreement in the Eurogroup. Mr. (Alexis) Tsipras made a promise. If Greece doesn't stick to that, there will be no further aid," Schaeuble said according to the pre-publication extract. (Reporting by Michelle Martin;editing by Ralph Boulton)