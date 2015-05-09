(Adds more Schaeuble quotes, background)
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN May 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble does not expect a final agreement on a cash-for-reform
deal between Athens and its creditors at Monday's Eurogroup
meeting, he told a newspaper, warning against a Greek default.
"I don't see that everything will be solved by then,"
Schaeuble told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an
interview published on Saturday.
The minister, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, said
Athens' financial situation did not seem very good and he did
not know if the Greek government had an exact overview of its
finances.
"Such processes also have irrational elements," Schaeuble
warned, adding: "Experiences from the rest of the world have
shown a country can suddenly slide into insolvency."
Greece expects its economy to grow at little more than a
third of the pace it originally targeted in its 2015 budget, a
finance ministry plan suggested on Saturday. The
government has been ordering state entities to park idle cash at
the central bank to keep its finances liquid.
When asked whether the German government was prepared for a
Greek default, Schaeuble said: "There are questions that a
responsible politician must not answer."
However, he reiterated that Germany would do everything to
keep Greece in the euro zone "under responsible conditions" and
added: "It may not founder because of us."
Greece's left-led government was elected earlier this year
on promises to end austerity policies agreed by a previous
government with the European Union and International Monetary
Fund, heightening the risk that it will default on debt
repayments and be forced out of the euro zone.
As so often since the euro zone's debt crisis began in 2010,
much hinges on Germany, Greece's biggest sovereign creditor.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has spoken by telephone
to Merkel several times this week, officials said, without
giving further details.
A source briefed on German government thinking said Merkel
was willing to take a deal to continue financial support for
Greece to an increasingly sceptical parliament provided Tsipras
made serious commitments on reform.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Janet Lawrence and
Ruth Pitchford)