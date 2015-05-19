BERLIN May 19 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday that negotiations with Greece were
going too slowly, according to two participants at a meeting of
conservative politicians.
While Schaeuble praised the Greeks for making some progress
in "sub-areas", he said discussions with Athens remained slow
overall and there had not yet been a breakthrough, the
participants told Reuters.
They added that Schaeuble said discussions revolved around
Greece's fulfilment of the current aid programme and there was
no need to speculate about a "Plan B".
European lenders on Tuesday played down Greek hopes of a
swift end to negotiations on an aid agreement and warned talks
must speed up before the country runs out of cash.
An third participant told journalists that the conservative
parliamentary faction held a big debate about Greece on Tuesday,
during the course of which several lawmakers spoke about their
trips to Greece and expressed concerns about the willingness to
reform there.
The third participant quoted Schaeuble as saying: "We know
that a large part of the Greek population is suffering but the
Greek government doesn't see yet what needs to be done to end
this suffering."
Schaeuble said there was no reason to talk about a Plan B or
a third aid package, the participant said.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)