BERLIN May 27 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said there was not much progress in the Greek debt talks and he was surprised by the upbeat tone from some Greek government officials, according to an ARD television interview on Wednesday.

"One is hearing all this positive news coming from Greece, that's nice," Schaeuble said. "But on the substance, we haven't got much further in the negotiations between the three institutions and the Greek government," he said.

"That is why I'm surprised about what is said in Athens all the time, namely that we were very close to an agreement." (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Janet Lawrence)