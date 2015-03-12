VIENNA, March 12 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday the onus was on Greece to
help itself and he could not rule out an accidental exit of the
country from the euro zone.
"As the responsibility, the possibility to decide what
happens only lies with Greece, and because we don't exactly know
what those in charge in Greece are doing, we can't rule it out,"
Schaeuble told Austrian broadcaster ORF when asked about the
prospect of a "Grexident".
He said Europe remained prepared to help Greece but that the
country had to help itself.
