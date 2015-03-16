BERLIN, March 16 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that the new Greek government
destroyed all the trust that had been rebuilt in the past.
Speaking at a panel in Berlin, Schaeuble also said that he
did not expect Athens to keep its election promise to introduce
higher taxes on ship owners. "Even a radical leftist government
won't keep that promise," the conservative minister said.
Schaeuble reiterated his view that the reason for Greece's
debt problems was that the country lived far beyond its means in
the past.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michael Nienaber)