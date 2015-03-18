BERLIN, March 18 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday the discussion on Greece should not focus on the country's debts but on how its economy could regain competitiveness.

"A debt restructuring is not the issue but rather how Greece can get back on track to become competitive and regain access to financial markets," he said at a news conference.

