BERLIN, July 10 Greece's latest reform proposals
show the Athens government is serious about making efforts to
shape up its economy, a senior lawmaker in Germany's Social
Democrats (SPD) told Reuters on Friday.
"The proposals show that the Greek government appears ready
to make serious efforts," said Carsten Schneider, whose Social
Democrats are the junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's
ruling coalition.
He added that passing the reforms through the Greek
parliament quickly was necessary to rebuild trust among Greece's
partners.
