BERLIN Aug 13 Germany's deputy Finance Minister
Jens Spahn told German radio on Thursday that Germany was ready
to talk about debt relief for Greece, such as extending the
maturity of loans or easing the terms, but a haircut was out of
the question.
"A so-called haircut is not legal, where you give up some
debt ... but under the term debt relief you can also talk about
extending maturities, having a period without making interest
payments or redemption payments and we can talk about that, we
have always said that," Spahn told Deutschlandfunk.
Spahn also played down any differences within the German
government on a draft agreement between Greece and its
creditors, saying the Berlin government was "pulling together"
in getting a deal with Greece that fulfilled certain conditions.
"The whole German government .. acknowledges that the Greek
government has shifted a good deal. There is a constructive
attitude, a willingness to (undertake) reforms, there is a
recognition that Greece must change if it wants to stay in the
euro zone."
He said some outstanding questions, such as on
privatisations and banking recapitalisation had to be addressed
this week and that it was important for Germany that the
International Monetary Fund stayed involved in the process.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)