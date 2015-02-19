BERLIN Feb 19 A senior German Social Democrat welcomed on Thursday Greece's new request for a six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement, telling Germany's Rheinische Post newspaper it was a sign that Athens was willing to stick to its commitments.

"On this basis, the Eurogroup can again consider how to ease the burden for Greece," said Lothar Binding, finance spokesman for the Social Democrat's parliamentary party. The Social Democrats share power in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Noah Barkin; Editing by Caroline Copley)