BERLIN, June 15 The Greek government is acting
increasingly irresponsibly, including towards its own people,
said the secretary general of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD),
junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition.
"In our view, the Greek government is behaving increasingly
irresponsibly, including towards its own country," SPD Secretary
Yasmin Fahimi said on Monday. "The mood in the SPD party
leadership is above all one of concern with regard to Greece."
"Solidarity is not a one-way street," she told reporters.
"It is clear that we will not allow ourselves to be
blackmailed."
