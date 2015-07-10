BERLIN, July 10 Greece's latest reform proposals
are a good basis for negotiation and mark an important step
forward, Axel Schaefer, a senior lawmaker in Germany's Social
Democrats (SPD), told Reuters on Friday.
The Greek government sent a new package of reform proposals
to its euro zone creditors on Thursday in a race to win new
funds to avert bankruptcy.
"This is a very important step forwards, though it could
have been taken long ago," said Schaefer, whose Social Democrats
are the junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling
coalition.
He called for negotiations with Greece to concentrate on
keeping the country in the euro zone, adding that "the chitchat
about the lunacy of a Grexit" must end.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Paul Carrel)