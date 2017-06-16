BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
BERLIN, June 16 The decision of euro zone finance ministers to throw Greece a new credit line would help it become more competitive and make its economy more self-sustaining, the German government's spokesman said on Friday.
"We are glad that the agreement can contribute to strengthening competitiveness and growth in Greece," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters on Friday, adding that the deal would help Greece "stand on its own two feet again."
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to extend Greece a further 8.5 billion euros in support, a decision that may prove unpopular in bail-out weary Germany, whose government is seeking re-election in September. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Joseph Nasr)
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)