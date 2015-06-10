BRUSSELS, June 10 Germany will only accept a
cash-for-reform deal between Greece and its international
creditors that has the approval of all three lending instutions,
a government spokesman said in response to reports that Berlin
was considering easier terms.
Asked about a Bloomberg report that said Chancellor Angela
Merkel's government may be satisfied with Greece committing to
at least on major economic reform sought by the creditors, the
spokesman told Reuters: "Germany will only accept a proposal of
the three institutions. All else is a pure invention."
The spokesman said Merkel and French President Francois
Hollande would meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for an
update on Greece's debt negotiations later on Wednesday after a
dinner at an EU-Latin America summit in Brussels.
Merkel said earlier that her message would be that Greece
must negotiate with the institutions representing the creditors.
Tsipras, who has rejected several of the creditors' key
conditions for a deal to unlock frozen aid, has been pressing
for a "political agreement" among leaders to break an impasse in
detailed negotiations.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Tom Koerkemeier and Julien
Ponthus; Writing by Paul Taylor)