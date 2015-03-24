BERLIN, March 24 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday after talks with Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that an improved climate between
both countries would help to start serious negotiations for a
solution to Greece's debt problems.
"I'm pleased that the atmosphere in German-Greek talks in
recent days has changed and improved significantly," Steinmeier
told reporters.
The Social Democrat politician added that this alone would
not solve Greece's financial problems, but it was "no doubt a
precondition to begin serious talks in the coming days".
