* Foreign minister says atmosphere has improved
* Greek PM visits Holocaust memorial in Berlin
(Adds quotes, reactions and details)
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, March 24 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras' talks with Angela Merkel cleared the air between the
countries and might contribute to finding a solution to Athens'
financial problems, German officials said.
Merkel and Tsipras spoke for more than four hours over
dinner on Monday in what the German chancellor's spokesman said
was a "good and constructive atmosphere".
"I'm pleased that the atmosphere in German-Greek talks in
recent days has changed and improved significantly," Foreign
Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after he in turn met
Tsipras on Tuesday.
The Social Democrat (SPD) politician said this alone would
not solve Greece's financial problems, but it was "no doubt a
precondition to begin serious talks in the coming days".
Greece has to present a comprehensive list of economic
reform plans soon to unlock aid, without which EU officials say
it may run out of money by late April.
In Athens earlier on Tuesday, the government's spokesman
said a reform package would be ready by Monday at the latest.
ECONOMIC MISMANAGEMENT
But one senior politician from Merkel's conservatives,
Michael Grosse-Broemer, told reporters: "What worries me is that
Tsipas has still not accepted that it is years of economic
mismanagement in Greece that caused the problems."
"This fundamental understanding has to grow," he said,
adding: "Now they have to deliver."
The parliamentary leader of Merkel's SPD coalition partners,
Thomas Oppermann, said a Greek exit from the euro one would be
"a political disaster" but could not yet be ruled out.
The leader of Germany's small but fast-growing eurosceptic
AfD party, Bernd Lucke, said that so far Greece's reform ideas
lacked seriousness and consisted only of "rehashed" ideas.
Tsipras visited the Holocaust memorial in Berlin on the
second day of his visit to a country that his leftist government
has demanded pay reparations dating from the Nazi occupation of
Greece in World War Two.
In a news conference with Merkel on Monday, he said Athens'
call for reparations from Germany was a "moral issue and not a
material one".
