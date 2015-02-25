BERLIN Feb 25 Germany's finance ministry said
on Wednesday Athens alone could not decide to delay or stop
Greek privatisations and that it was far too early to talk about
a third bailout programme.
Asked about possible delays in Greece's privatisation plans,
German finance ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger told reporters:
"If the Greek government were to cherish such an intention,
it would have to be closely agreed with the troika."
"It is far too early to talk about a third bailout
programme," he said at a regular government news conference,
adding raising the question of a debt haircut for Greece was
"misguided and incomprehensible".
(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Madeline Chambers)