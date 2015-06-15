BERLIN, June 15 Time is running out for Greece
to reach an agreement with its international creditors, a
spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said on Monday.
"Time is getting short," spokesman Martin Jaeger said when
asked if there was still time for an agreement. "But we'll see
on Thursday in Luxembourg whether a joint agreement is
possible."
When asked at a government news conference if it were
possible for a country, like Greece, to remain in the euro zone
if it were insolvent, Jaeger said:
"Oh my, I've got enough to deal with answering the practical
questions."
"I think I'll pass on the theoretical questions," he added.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Paul Carrel)