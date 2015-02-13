BERLIN Feb 13 Germany does not believe the Paris-based OECD can emulate the supervisory role of the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund in the Greek bailout, a spokesman for the finance ministry in Berlin said on Friday.

The OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) was welcome to provide its expertise to the Greek government, said spokesman Martin Jaeger, "but what we cannot envisage is an OECD role in the troika framework". (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown)