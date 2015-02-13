BERLIN Feb 13 Germany does not believe the
Paris-based OECD can emulate the supervisory role of the
European Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund in the Greek bailout, a spokesman for the finance
ministry in Berlin said on Friday.
The OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development) was welcome to provide its expertise to the Greek
government, said spokesman Martin Jaeger, "but what we cannot
envisage is an OECD role in the troika framework".
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown)