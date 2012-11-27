MOVES-Former NYSE executive Joe Mecane to join Citadel Securities
June 2 Citadel Securities LLC has hired former Barclays and New York Stock Exchange executive Joe Mecane as head of execution services, the market-making company said on Friday.
BERLIN Nov 27 Germany's Bundestag lower house will vote on the release of delayed Greek aid on Friday, a parliamentary source said after consultations on Tuesday between leading lawmakers from the ruling centre-right coalition and the opposition.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition and the main opposition Social Democrats and Greens said they will back the release of delayed Greek aid tranches, after euro zone finance ministers finally reached a deal on the country's debt sustainability.
NEW YORK, June 2 A federal appeals court on Friday ordered Whole Foods Market Inc to face a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing it of overcharging shoppers in New York City by overstating the weight of pre-packaged food in its supermarkets.