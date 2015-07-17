BERLIN, July 17 German lawmakers on Friday voted
in favour of Berlin starting negotiations on a third bailout
programme for Greece, but a sizeable minority opposed the talks,
in a setback for Chancellor Angela Merkel.
A total of 439 lawmakers backed new negotiations on a 3-year
bailout - Greece's third in the past five years - worth up to 86
billion euros ($94 billion). Votes against totalled 119. There
were 40 abstentions.
The size of the 'No' vote was far larger than when German
lawmakers voted on the extension of a second bailout package in
February. On that occasion, 32 lawmakers voted 'No'.
($1 = 0.9191 euros)
