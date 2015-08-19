BERLIN Aug 19 German lawmakers voted on
Wednesday to back a third bailout for Greece despite a rebellion
in the ranks of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives that
suggests she cannot ask parliament to help Athens again.
A total of 454 lawmakers voted in favour of the
86-billion-euro package -- Greece's third in the last five
years. Votes against totalled 113. There were 18 abstentions.
The size of the 'No' vote was slightly smaller than when
German lawmakers last month voted to allow Berlin to start
negotiating on the third bailout. On that occasion, 119
lawmakers voted 'No'.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)