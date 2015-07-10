ATHENS, July 11 Greece's third largest political
force, the far-right Golden Dawn party, said early on Saturday
it will not back government proposals submitted to the country's
creditors in a race to reach a cash-for-reforms deal and avert
bankruptcy.
"We say 'no'. We won't give you the authorisation for this
deal," leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos told lawmakers during a
parliamentary session.
The country's leftist government is seeking lawmakers'
approval to negotiate a series of tax hikes and spending cuts
which it will hope will unlock 53.5 billion euros in aid over
the next three years from international creditors.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas)