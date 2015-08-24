ATHENS Aug 24 Workers at a Canadian-run gold
mine in northern Greece staged a counter-protest on Monday
against its threatened closure, a day after scuffles broke out
at a demonstration by activists opposed to the project.
About 200 workers gathered at two sites in the scenic
Halkidiki region, briefly blocking roads in protest at a
government decision which Canadian Eldorado Gold said
put all 2,000 jobs at the site at risk.
The leftist government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
announced last Wednesday that it was halting the $1 billion
project, saying the company had violated contractual terms.
Tsipras and his government resigned the
following day.
On Sunday, rival protesters who oppose the scheme on
environmental grounds or because of its foreign ownership
clashed with police. A total of 78 people were briefly detained
for throwing petrol bombs and stones, police said.
With the local community divided over the project, workers
employed either by Eldorado directly or by contractors took
their turn to protest on Monday, fearing for their jobs.
"Today, letters suspending about 200 workers have been
delivered, while all the workers who have been employed by
contractors were fired," Christos Zafeiroudas, who represents
about 500 miners at the Skouries mine, told Reuters.
"Is it fair that 2,000 families are left without a job
because of the decision of a minister in a government that
resigned the next day?" he asked.
Tsipras's resignation after seven months in office paved the
way for a snap election likely next month.
Energy Minister Panos Skourletis withdrew government
approval of technical studies on the project, halting part of
its operations. Activity could resume only if the company met
its contract obligations, he said.
"Tensions are not helping," said an energy ministry official
who spoke on condition of anonymity. "Workers should not be
taken hostage."
Two union leaders who took part in the protests were
detained for obstructing traffic on Monday but were expected to
be released later in the day, a police official said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Stamp)